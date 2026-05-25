"Hot potato": FC Barcelona appears to have only one option regarding Marc-Andre ter Stegen

According to the report, once ter Stegen is fit again, Barça intend to loan him out once more; the newspaper has already labelled him a "hot potato" in the squad. As with the Girona deal, the Blaugrana will probably have to subsidise a significant chunk of the 34-year-old's wages for any suitor to take a real interest.

A return to Girona is impossible, as the club was relegated at the weekend.

Ter Stegen has been at the club for twelve years, having joined from Borussia Mönchengladbach in 2014 for a fee of twelve million euros.