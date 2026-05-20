"Uli Hoeneß doesn't need Andreas Rettig's permission to speak his mind," Hainer told Sport Bild. "Ultimately, we fans all want to see the German team succeed."
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"Hoeneß doesn't need Rettig's permission": The latest volley in the war of words between FC Bayern and the DFB
Hoeneß has repeatedly criticised Nagelsmann in recent weeks, citing excessive squad rotation and unclear role distribution. The Bayern Munich chairman also accused the club's former coach (2021–2023) of being "easily offended" and self-centred.
"If Germany still manages to become a team even though the coach has never fielded the same starting XI twice in a row, then we have a chance. Our national coach thinks he's going to win the match. No, the team wins the match," Hoeneß told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.
Speaking later to DAZN, he pressed home his point: "Who is our centre-forward? Who is in goal? Who are the full-backs? If this carries on, we'll walk out for the first World Cup match with a side that has never played together—and that won't cut it."
Andreas Rettig: "I don't know what's got into him."
DFB chief executive Andreas Rettig hit back at an event organised by the local supporters' club "Düsseldorfer Jonges": "I cannot recall anyone from the DFB asking Mr Hoeneß to issue an interim assessment of Mr Nagelsmann. Nor do I know what has got into him now."
The German football world now awaits Nagelsmann's final World Cup squad, expected to be revealed on Thursday at 1 pm. Curaçao, Ivory Coast and Ecuador will then test the side in its group-stage campaign.