Mamelodi Sundowns' January acquisition Thembinkosi Lorch has officially commenced his new journey with the Chloorkop side.

The 30-year-old debuted for Sundowns in the Premier Soccer League against his former club Orlando Pirates on Saturday, February 17th. He played for 62 minutes before being substituted in a match that ended in a 1-1 draw at Loftus Versfeld.

Lorch admitted that his performance against his former team was not his best and acknowledged the need to improve.

Following his lacklustre debut, Lorch came on as a substitute in the team's Nedbank Cup Round of 32 fixture against NB La Masia on Tuesday, February 20th where he provided an assist in their 6-1 win.

With his Sundowns career underway, GOAL evaluates whether Lorch's signing will be successful for the reigning PSL champions in the long run.