Al-Hilal have 11 foreign players in their squad, yet they can't field eight of them in any starting line-up despite the regulations allowing it. The reason is poor planning, and it centres on one position: centre-forward.
Four strikers left the club last summer. Some might point to Frenchman Karim Benzema as the biggest loss, or Brazilian Marcos Leonardo, or even Uruguayan Darwin Núñez. The most important, though, was the fourth.
That man is Saudi striker Abdullah Radif, who joined Al-Ahli on a free transfer after they saw off competition from their other traditional rival, Al-Ittihad.
Radif's quality relative to the other strikers isn't the issue. His nationality is.
As a backup to Englishman Ollie Watkins in Roshn League matches, Radif was the ideal solution. He gave the club the option of starting all eight foreigners rather than holding one back on the bench, as has been the case recently.
Now Inzaghi has to keep Ivorian Mohamed Kader Meïté among the substitutes and start only seven foreigners, so he can turn to him should Watkins need replacing for any reason.
The dilemma took root last winter. Abdullah Al-Hamdan joined Al-Nassr and Radif went out on loan, and while the team suffered for it in the second half of last season, the summer window brought no fix.
So Inzaghi is left with a choice: field only seven foreigners in the starting line-up, or leave the bench without a backup striker and trust the wingers to fill in when needed.