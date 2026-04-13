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Abobakr El Mokadem

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"High tension"... Dembélé revives hopes for Saudi Arabia and Guardiola with the Dortmund and Barcelona scenario

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The future of the French star remains shrouded in uncertainty.

 Speculation over Paris Saint-Germain winger Ousmane Dembélé’s future has intensified in recent hours, with several reports pointing to a dispute over the terms of his new contract.

Unlike other recent renewals, his deal does not follow the usual pattern. Despite being under contract until 2028 and already earning roughly €1.5 million per month—the highest salary in club and league—the French forward’s future remains unresolved.

 Last December he turned down an offer from the capital club, holding out for better terms.

 Since then, the 2025 Ballon d’Or winner has been in a delicate position, despite insisting, “There is no reason preventing me from extending my contract with Paris Saint-Germain.”

  • Ousmane DembeleGetty Images

    Parisian backlash against Dembélé

     Paris Saint-Germain’s board, under Nasser Al-Khelaifi, is rebuffing the French star’s contract demands. As *L’Équipe* reports, senior officials are focusing instead on securing the futures of young talents Sini Mayolo and Bradley Barcola.

    Their stance reflects lingering concerns over Dembélé’s fitness; while his Ballon d’Or triumph elevated his profile, injuries during the first half of the season still cast doubt on his availability.

    President Nasser Al-Khelaifi has publicly confirmed a wage cap, insisting that “the interests of the team and the club are paramount”—a remark many view as a direct message to Dembélé.

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  • Saudi club eyes Dembélé signing

    The ongoing tension between Paris Saint-Germain and Ousmane Dembélé could benefit Saudi Arabia, which is eyeing the French winger for a move after this season.

    Sky Sports reported last January that Saudi Pro League officials had already opened preliminary enquiries about securing Dembélé’s services, underlining the kingdom’s ongoing drive to recruit global football stars.

    A sizeable financial package is being readied to entice the French international to Saudi football after he features at next summer’s World Cup.

  • بيب جوارديولاGetty Images Sport

    Guardiola’s pursuit of Dembélé

     Pep Guardiola, Manchester City’s manager, has long admired Ousmane Dembélé and tried to sign him during his time at Bayern Munich.

    Reports have repeatedly linked the Paris Saint-Germain winger with a move to the Etihad Stadium. According to Spanish newspaper Sport, Moussa Sissoko—Dembélé’s agent—has recently met with Manchester City sporting director Hugo Viana.

    Such meetings are routine between players’ agents and top European clubs, yet this particular get-together has fuelled fresh speculation about the Frenchman’s future and a potential move to the Premier League.

    City possess both the financial firepower to secure Dembélé’s services and the attractive sporting project under Guardiola that could convince him to switch to the Premier League.

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  • Dembélé stages a revolt ahead of his move

    Dembélé has a track record of stirring controversy when leaving his clubs. During the 2017 summer transfer window he famously rebelled against Borussia Dortmund by skipping training and snubbing management meetings to force through a record-breaking move to Barcelona.

    He employed similar tactics at Barça when seeking a move away, repeatedly clashing with the club’s hierarchy.

    Recurrent injuries and disciplinary issues eventually prompted Barça to sell him to Paris Saint-Germain for €60 million in the summer of 2023.

    With tensions now rising between Dembélé and PSG, many wonder whether the forward will head to Saudi Arabia or England next summer.

    (Read also) “The mystery of his departure continues”: the only absentee from PSG’s squad for the Liverpool clash.