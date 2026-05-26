"He was really exhausted": Argentina can breathe a sigh of relief with Lionel Messi struggling just ahead of the World Cup

Argentine newspaper La Nación and other outlets had already reported that the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner would need about ten days to recover.

In the final match before the World Cup break in the North American Major League Soccer (MLS), Messi surprisingly asked to be substituted in the 73rd minute of his club Inter Miami's 6-4 (4-4) win over Philadelphia Union, clutching his left thigh as he left the field.