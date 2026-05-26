Inter Miami have announced that preliminary tests indicate a strain to the left thigh muscles. The 38-year-old's return will be determined by his clinical and functional progress.
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"He was really exhausted": Argentina can breathe a sigh of relief with Lionel Messi struggling just ahead of the World Cup
Argentine newspaper La Nación and other outlets had already reported that the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner would need about ten days to recover.
In the final match before the World Cup break in the North American Major League Soccer (MLS), Messi surprisingly asked to be substituted in the 73rd minute of his club Inter Miami's 6-4 (4-4) win over Philadelphia Union, clutching his left thigh as he left the field.
After a brief scare, the all-clear has been given for Messi.
"He was exhausted. The pitch was heavy, and rather than risk further fatigue, we chose to substitute him," said Miami's Argentine manager Guillermo Hoyos, downplaying the change.
The defending champions' first World Cup match is scheduled for 16 June in Kansas City, where they will face Algeria in Group J. Argentina has not yet announced its World Cup squad, and Messi, who will soon turn 39, has yet to comment on whether he will compete in a record-equalling sixth World Cup finals.