The South African international has collected the first silverware of his career in his first season in Europe after leaving Amakhosi.

Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Siyabonga Ngezana has won his first major silverware with FCSB in the Romanian Super Liga.

Ngezana's FCSB beat FCV Farul Constanta 2-1 on Saturday night at the National Stadium in Bucharest.

The result means the 26-year-old defender will also play in the Uefa Champions League next season.

