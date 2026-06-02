He scored a stunning goal against FCB! Could Bayern Munich be on the verge of a surprise signing for their attack?

Bayern Munich is prioritising the signing of a new attacker for the upcoming summer transfer window. The club seeks a versatile forward who can occupy the wings and also serve as a backup to Harry Kane in the centre.

Gordon had been identified as a suitable candidate, and Bayern were reported to have already agreed terms with the England international. However, Gordon ultimately chose FC Barcelona, who are paying Newcastle United up to €80 million in transfer fees.

Saibari is now said to be the next name under consideration at Säbener Straße, as he matches the required profile. The Moroccan international primarily plays on the wings or in the number ten role, though he can also slot in as a centre-forward.

When PSV lost 1-2 to Bayern at the end of the Champions League group stage in late January, Saibari started in a two-man attack and calmly equalised to make it 1-1. His blend of technique, dynamism and goal threat has evidently impressed the FCB hierarchy, led by sporting director Max Eberl.

Crucially, his fee is expected to stay below Bayern's self-imposed £60m ceiling, unlike Gordon's pricier valuation.