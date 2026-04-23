He’s “right at the top of the wish list”: could Julian Brandt inherit the mantle of an absolute club legend after leaving BVB?

The 29-year-old has stressed that he will take his time over his next move. “There are lots of ideas. Not every idea is a good one. You shouldn’t rush into anything,” he explained, acknowledging that a switch abroad is under consideration. Nevertheless, he insisted it would be “unfair to the club to travel around Europe now and suddenly start talking to every club.”

He has not ruled out staying in the Bundesliga. “I wouldn’t rule anything out in principle,” Brandt explained. “But there are certainly things I prefer, and other things I’m less keen on right now. There are one or two ideas, but one thing at a time.” Previous reports linked him with SV Werder Bremen.

A return to the Werkself was briefly mooted after Leverkusen’s managing director, Fernando Carro, hinted at a move for Brandt following his departure from BVB. Sporting director Simon Rolfes quickly ruled out a comeback. “I’m sceptical about bringing players back. We already have a superb player in that position in Ibo Maza, who will develop excellently over the next few years. That’s why Julian won’t be on our radar,” he said.