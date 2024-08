The highly-rated attacker has received a stern talking-to after an incident during the MTN8 quarter-final clash against SuperSport United.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below ‘Tito’ in heated exchange in SuperSport clash

Bucs legend speaks out on the incident

He says Maswanganyi needs to fix his attitude Click here to get Mzansi's best soccer coverage delivered to you via WhatsApp. Article continues below