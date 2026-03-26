At Bayern Munich, manager Vincent Kompany recently helped two top 16-year-old talents, Filip Pavic and Erblin Osmani, make their professional debuts. Meanwhile, at Union Berlin, a 15-year-old is making a name for himself – a player whom, according to consistent reports in *Bild* and *tz*, the Munich club tried in vain to sign last summer: Linus Güther.
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He’s being compared to Jamal Musiala! The 15-year-old apparently turned down FC Bayern and is now joining the first team at a Bundesliga rival
The left winger came through the youth ranks at Energie Cottbus, where he was planning his next career move. FC Bayern and Borussia Dortmund are said to have engaged in a bidding war before, completely out of the blue, Union Berlin secured his signature.
A key factor in the transfer was said to be Union’s head youth scout, Tom Lohmann, who has maintained good relations with Güther since the latter was 12 years old. At the time, he was still playing for Spremberger SV; his hometown lies about an hour and a half’s drive south-east of Berlin.
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Linus Güther has been training with the first team since the start of this week
Since joining Union, Güther has made impressive progress. Following convincing performances for the U17s, he was promoted to the U19s. Since the start of this week, he has been training with the first team. To settle into coach Steffen Baumgart’s squad, Güther withdrew from the upcoming U16 international matches against Italy. In his nine appearances for the U16s so far, he has scored seven goals and provided two assists.
Güther is regarded as Germany’s greatest talent from the 2010 age group. According to Bild, he is already being compared internally at Union to Jamal Musiala due to his game intelligence, dribbling ability and drive towards goal. Head of Youth Development Lutz Munack says: “With his exceptional strengths in one-on-one situations in attack and his flair for the game, he can create special moments on the pitch.”
Güther celebrates his 16th birthday on 8 April. From that date onwards, he should theoretically be eligible to play in the Bundesliga, with his first opportunity to feature likely being the away match against 1. FC Heidenheim on 11 April. However, he cannot become the youngest player in Bundesliga history: that record is held by Youssoufa Moukoko, who made his debut for Borussia Dortmund in 2020 on the day after his 16th birthday.