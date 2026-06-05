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Jochen Tittmar

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"He's a superstar every bit the equal of Cristiano Ronaldo!" Florentino Pérez is planning a €150 million mega-transfer for Real Madrid

LaLiga
Transfers
Real Madrid

Incumbent Florentino Pérez is flexing his muscles ahead of the Real Madrid presidential elections. Speaking on the TV programme *Horizonte*, he announced a record-breaking bid for a world-class star.

According to his own statements, the incumbent candidate for re-election has already secured several blockbuster transfers. But that was apparently just the prelude to a real transfer bombshell.

  • President Florentino Perez has confirmed that Real Madrid will launch a €150 million bid for a "superstar on a par with Cristiano Ronaldo". Contrary to rumours linking the club with Manchester City's Norwegian striker, Perez insists that Erling Haaland is not the target.

    He stressed that the transfer is a top priority and will be completed swiftly. Perez stated: "On Tuesday, I will submit a substantial offer to a major Champions League club for a player who would become the biggest signing in Madrid's history. The fee will be at least €150 million."

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  • Florentino PerezGetty Images

    Perez announces the signings of Mourinho, Konate and Dumfries.

    President Perez has confirmed that the club has secured the signings of star manager José Mourinho, Liverpool centre-back Ibrahima Konaté and Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries. He also teased further additions "in many other positions", laying out clear parameters for the next marquee arrival.

    "The offer will be for a player of the calibre of Cristiano Ronaldo or Kaka. He is a Galactico… Obviously, we're talking about a player from midfield upwards. It's not Haaland. First, we'll speak to the club. Listen, I'll tell you this: he's not from the Premier League. We'll make the offer and see what happens," he added.

  • "In Madrid, you're always hungry for more."

    Perez appeared on the programme and methodically ruled out several high-profile targets, notably Erling Haaland, to narrow the club's shortlist. 

    By doing so, Perez directly rebutted rival candidate Enrique Riquelme's claim that he had already secured the Norwegian striker. Perez also ruled out Michael Olise, Jeremy Doku and Harry Kane, while a signing from arch-rivals FC Barcelona was categorically dismissed.

    With Kylian Mbappé and Vinicius Júnior already anchoring the attack, the question of need arises. Does Madrid still require another multi-million-euro forward? The long-serving president simply stated: "In Madrid, you always need more."

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  • vitinha(C)Getty Images

    Is Real Madrid set to secure a marquee signing from PSG?

    Jude Bellingham is now Real Madrid's most expensive signing. The club paid Borussia Dortmund a base fee of €103 million, which could rise to €127 million in performance-related bonuses. That fee eclipses previous club records set by Eden Hazard, Gareth Bale and Ronaldo. 

    Potential candidates currently being speculated about are Joao Neves, Vitinha, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Désiré Doué, all of whom currently play for Paris Saint-Germain.

  • Real Madrid's record transfers

    PlayerPositionSigned fromYearTransfer fee
    Jude BellinghamMidfieldBorussia Dortmund2023€127 million
    Eden HazardMidfieldChelsea FC2019€120.8m
    Gareth BaleForwardTottenham Hotspur2013€101 million
    Cristiano RonaldoforwardManchester United2009€94 million
    Aurelien TchouameniMidfielderAS Monaco2022€80 million
    Zinedine ZidaneMidfieldJuventus2001€77.5m
    James RodríguezMidfieldAS Monaco2014€75 million
    KakáMidfieldAC Milan2009€67m
    Luka JovicForwardEintracht Frankfurt2019€63 million
    Dean HuijsenDefenceAFC Bournemouth2024€62.5m