President Florentino Perez has confirmed that Real Madrid will launch a €150 million bid for a "superstar on a par with Cristiano Ronaldo". Contrary to rumours linking the club with Manchester City's Norwegian striker, Perez insists that Erling Haaland is not the target.

He stressed that the transfer is a top priority and will be completed swiftly. Perez stated: "On Tuesday, I will submit a substantial offer to a major Champions League club for a player who would become the biggest signing in Madrid's history. The fee will be at least €150 million."