He looks set to leave Arjen Robben and Zlatan Ibrahimovic behind: former Bayern star João Cancelo could set a special record as early as this weekend

The right-back has won league titles in the Premier League (with Manchester City in 2020/21 and 2021/22), the Bundesliga (with FC Bayern in 2022/23) and Serie A (with Juventus in 2018/19). He also claimed the Portuguese top flight with Benfica in 2014, lifted the Champions League with City in 2023, and helped Portugal win the Nations League in 2019.

Top stars such as Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Arjen Robben and Kingsley Coman have previously won championships in three of the five top European leagues. Like Cancelo, the latter two have a history at S?bener Stra?e.