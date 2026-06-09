According to the Italian sports newspaper, further talks took place last Monday between the Milan club and the 51-year-old Austrian. These talks are said to have gone very well.
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He is said to be "desperately keen" to sign David Alaba: Oliver Glasner has reportedly chosen his next club
For Glasner, the job in the fashion capital is clearly his dream role: the former successful manager of Eintracht Frankfurt and Crystal Palace is said to have deliberately turned down other options on the market.
The historic Dutch club Feyenoord Rotterdam, which had also shown strong interest, ultimately came away empty-handed.
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Cardinale and Ibrahimovic are set to decide Glasner's fate.
The deal is not yet complete. Final approval rests with Milan's owner, Gerry Cardinale, and adviser Zlatan Ibrahimovic. If they give the green light, the transfer will proceed.
Glasner is highly regarded for his high-intensity, high-pressing philosophy, which prioritises rapid ball recovery and a relentless tempo—a marked shift from Milan's recent, more defensive approach under Massimiliano Allegri.
That philosophy marks a sharp break from the cautious, defence-first football associated with former manager Massimiliano Allegri, a style that ultimately failed to deliver silverware. That cautious approach ultimately cost the Rossoneri a Champions League berth last term. Glasner's brief is now to rouse the sleeping giant and guide it back to Europe's elite competition.
Glasner is reportedly keen to bring Alaba to Milan.
The coach already has a clear plan for the rebuild, and it includes a potential transfer coup: according to Gazzetta dello Sport, Glasner is determined to bring Austrian captain David Alaba to Milan.
The Real Madrid defensive utility man is primed to become the new defensive leader at San Siro. Yet the move carries risk: Alaba has battled serious injury problems since the 2023/24 season, including a cruciate ligament tear as well as persistent muscle and meniscus issues.
Nevertheless, Glasner is convinced of his compatriot's qualities, believing Alaba's international experience and leadership would justify the risk.
Sources claim Alaba has been pushing for a move away from Madrid or is being actively shopped, with the Austrian already presented to several suitors. Most notably, city rivals Inter Milan are also said to be among the clubs approached, according to La Gazzetta.
Meanwhile, Milan is planning a broader personnel overhaul that extends beyond the coaching staff. Far-reaching structural changes are being discussed behind the scenes, with Austrian national team boss Ralf Rangnick still linked to a potential technical director role, according to Corriere dello Sport.