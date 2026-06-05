Frankfurt now faces a lucrative bidding war for the highly rated youngster. Alongside Galatasaray, several European heavyweights have entered the fray. AC Milan and SSC Napoli have already shown strong interest, while financially powerful Premier League suitors have also put out feelers for the attacking gem.

The 20-year-old Uzun, who celebrated his first goal for Turkey in a recent 4-0 friendly win over North Macedonia, suffered a muscle injury in November after an outstanding start to the season—five goals and three assists in his first five Bundesliga appearances—then picked up a thigh problem in January that sidelined him for several weeks.

He returned to action against 1. FSV Mainz 05 at the end of March, and has now contributed ten goals and six assists in 28 appearances across all competitions.