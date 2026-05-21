The coach explained: "Felix worked hard and trained well during rehab. He rebuilt his muscle strength and gained exceptional stability in his knee – more than before. During his 20-minute run-out, his first action after nine weeks out was a sharp turn and a 40-metre burst of speed, and I thought: 'That's it—he's back.'"

Nmecha then confirmed this impression on the final matchday of the Bundesliga in Dortmund's 2-0 win at Werder Bremen: "In the last game, he worked his socks off for 90 minutes. He coped with that very well too." The 25-year-old is "a top player who has everything it takes to be one of the best midfielders in the world. He has so much talent, so much pace, so much dynamism. He's healthy, he's fit, he has no problems, and he'll help us enormously to play a good tournament."

Nagelsmann's conclusion is clear: "We already have a world-class player. Postponing his call-up was the right decision."

Since his senior debut in autumn 2023, Nmecha has featured in six matches for Germany, netting one goal. In the DFB midfield, he is competing with Aleksandar Pavlovic, Leon Goretzka (both FC Bayern), Pascal Groß (Brighton & Hove Albion) and Angelo Stiller (VfB Stuttgart) for one of the two available World Cup spots.