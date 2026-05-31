He even got to lift the trophy! The unsung hero of the Champions League final hasn't played for PSG for a long time now

After Paris won the dramatic final on penalties, Kimpembe, now with Qatar SC, stepped forward during the trophy presentation. The centre-back carried the cup and placed it on the presentation plinth.

It was clear that the defender, who moved from Paris to Qatar last summer, remains popular with the PSG stars. He shared warm embraces with former teammates Nuno Mendes and Joao Neves.

A few minutes later, the Parisians called Kimpembe over to assist with the trophy presentation, and Ousmane Dembélé urged the 30-year-old to lift the cup aloft. Looking slightly embarrassed, Kimpembe obliged, hoisting the trophy into the Budapest night sky to the wild cheers of his former team-mates.