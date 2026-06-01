"He did that very well!" Deniz Undav has put Julian Nagelsmann in a luxurious quandary on the eve of the World Cup

Last Bundesliga season, Undav finished as the top German goalscorer with 19 goals, and for the national team he has now scored six times in eight appearances. "I've always been confident," Undav stated. "I just want to enjoy the moment and keep going." Selection, he added, is ultimately the coach's call.

Nagelsmann now knows exactly what he has in Undav. When things got tough against the second-tier Finns in the first half, he headed in a cross from Joshua Kimmich in true centre-forward style to give his side a much-needed lead. For the third goal, he remained clinical in front of goal following a perfect pass from Lennart Karl. "We need players who can put the ball over the line. He did that very well," praised Nagelsmann.

The competition remains fierce: Undav has edged ahead of Nick Woltemade, who only appeared as a late substitute, yet Kai Havertz—due to link up with the squad in Chicago after the Champions League final—still ranks higher in Nagelsmann's estimation. "We need Kai; his goal in the Champions League final was exceptional," Nagelsmann said, adding, "You could see his importance, his hard work defensively, and his brutal heading ability, even from set pieces."

Undav acknowledges the depth in attack. "We have three very good strikers. Whoever plays deserves it," he said. The forward will celebrate his 30th birthday on 19 July, the day of the World Cup final.

He left no doubt where the real celebration should happen: "The World Cup fever is growing all the time, but the tournament will only be a success if we win the thing," he said, then grinned mischievously once more.