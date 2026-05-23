"He can't be a leader there": Uli Hoeneß criticises Julian Nagelsmann over FC Bayern star

Apart from the Kimmich issue, Hoeneß is generally not entirely happy with the World Cup squad that Nagelsmann has selected for the major tournament in the USA, Mexico and Canada. It is "good, but not world-class", Hoeneß explained. "The squad should have played three, four, or five matches together to gel as a unit," he said. He stressed that his remarks were not personal but "objective, technical criticism".

He also questioned the handling of Oliver Baumann, who was demoted to second-choice goalkeeper behind Bayern's Manuel Neuer. "That wasn't right, it wasn't fair," he stated. Although the club boss had already emphasised at Bayern's title celebrations that Neuer remained the best goalkeeper in his view, he nevertheless felt sorry for Baumann.

The 40-year-old Neuer had initially retired from international duty after the 2024 European Championship, but has now agreed to return for the World Cup. As a result, Baumann—who played throughout the qualifiers as Germany's number one and had been promised the role for the tournament—must settle for a place on the bench.

Germany will face Curaçao, Ivory Coast and Ecuador in the group stage of the World Cup (11 June–19 July).