'We have to change' - Man Utd flop Antony speaks out after Real Betis lose to ten-man Panathinaikos in Europa League

Antony, who joined Betis on a permanent transfer from Man Utd last summer, was quick to praise the fans and urged them to fiercely support the team again at La Cartuja. "The Betis fans are always with us, wherever we play they are always there," he said. "We have to turn the page quickly... we are going to fight to qualify at home."

Addressing the team's bad run since the Seville derby, he admitted it has been "tough" but remained defiant: "We have a lot of things to improve, we're going to improve, we're going to turn things around quickly. Now we have two home games with our fans. We're going to fight."