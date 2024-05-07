Have Kaizer Chiefs made a formal approach for Manqoba Mngqithi's services? Mamelodi Sundowns coach's agent Makaab responds

BackpageSeth WillisHave Kaizer Chiefs made a formal approach for Manqoba Mngqithi's services? Mamelodi Sundowns coach's agent Makaab respondsPremier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsKaizer Chiefs vs TS GalaxyTS GalaxyLamontville Golden ArrowsMamelodi Sundowns FCThe tactician has been rumoured to be on his way to the Glamour Boys to take over as the head coach ahead of the new season.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMngqithi's deal with Downs nearing the endChiefs are reportedly interested in his servicesAgent opens up on the situationArticle continues below