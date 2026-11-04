Has United finally found their man for the big occasions? Schmeichel reveals the secret behind the historic comeback

Former Manchester United star Peter Schmeichel has praised one of the team's stars after he "changed the course of the match" against Roma, inspiring a precious 3-2 win after the side had trailed by two unanswered goals.

Schmeichel admitted he felt "very sad" in the first half. Everything changed, he reckons, the moment summer signing Youri Tielemans came on.

The Belgian midfielder replaced the injured Cameroonian Carlos Baleba shortly after the restart, and proceeded to "change the course of the match", according to Schmeichel.

Metro relayed Schmeichel's remarks to CBS Sports: "It was time to do something like this. Manchester United have done this kind of thing time and again in the past, but it took a long time."

Read also: It has not happened since Barcelona's 8-2 humiliation: Paris revive Spain's nightmare in the Champions League