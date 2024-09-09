Has Malesela been spying on Nabi & Kaizer Chiefs ahead of PSL meeting? - 'Look, we tried!'

Bahlabane Ba Ntwa tactician Malesela is not sure of what to expect from a new-look Amakhosi under the new coach.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Chiefs start their PSL campaign against Gallants

Amakhosi are under a new coach

Malesela reveals he has been spying on the Glamour Boys CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL! Article continues below