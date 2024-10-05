BackpageMichael MadyiraHas Kaizer Chiefs' defence improved with Inacio Miguel & Rushwin Dortley? Tefu Mashamaite shares his thoughts on Nasreddine Nabi's backlinePremier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsSuperSport United vs Kaizer ChiefsSuperSport UnitedInacio MiguelR. DortleyN. NabiT. DitlhokweAmakhosi have a new-look central defence pairing which has seen Thatayaone Ditlhokwe requesting to be released. Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowChiefs signed Miguel and DortleyThe two are sidelining Ditlhokwe and MsimangoMashamaite feels Chiefs have improved at the backFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below