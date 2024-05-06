Has former Kaizer Chiefs target Jali made decision about future after Moroka Swallows exit? 'We are confident, he has a lot to offer'

BackpageSeth WillisHas former Kaizer Chiefs target Jali made decision about future after Moroka Swallows exit? 'We are confident, he has a lot to offer'Premier Soccer LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FCLamontville Golden Arrows vs Mamelodi Sundowns FCLamontville Golden ArrowsOrlando PiratesKaizer ChiefsSwallows FCAndile JaliThe Premier Soccer League-winning player is currently in the market ahead of the forthcoming transfer window.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowJali has been clubless since JanuaryEx-Sundowns player still fit for top-flight footballAgent hints about midfielder's futureArticle continues below