AFP
Hansi Flick admits Barcelona stars are 'more motivated' in Champions League matches as coach prioritises European crown over La Liga
European dream takes centre stage
Despite holding a commanding seven-point lead over Real Madrid at the top of La Liga, Flick has suggested that the domestic league may play second fiddle to continental success. The Blaugrana are currently balancing a title charge with a high-stakes Champions League quarter-final tie, but saw their hopes of continental success take a huge hit this week with a 2-0 quarter-final defeat to Atletico Madrid. The pressure is building on the Blaugrana and the manager is under no illusions about where the true passion of the club lies.
Addressing the media, Flick was candid about the ultimate goal for the season. "Of course La Liga is why we play the Champions League, but the dream for every coach, player and fan is to win the Champions League and that is why we are there," he explained.
- AFP
Players find extra gear for Champions League
The German noted that there is a palpable difference in the atmosphere and intensity among his squad when the famous anthem plays, admitting that his players seem to find an extra level of focus for European nights compared to their weekly domestic duties.
"You see that the team is a little more motivated in the Champions League and it is the competition we want to win," Flick admitted. This psychological shift appears to be a driving force behind his tactical thinking as the season enters its most critical phase, with the coach acknowledging the magnetic pull that the Champions League has on his stars.
Prioritising the continental crown
While Barcelona remain in a strong position domestically, Flick is determined to deliver the trophy that has eluded the club since 2015. Despite the first-leg setback at home against Atletico Madrid in midweek, the manager's resolve to overturn the deficit and go all the way remains unshaken, even if it means taking risks in La Liga.
Flick reiterated the club's hierarchy of goals, stating: "We have to do our job in the league but the most important thing is to win the Champions League, it is the goal of the players and the club and it is why we are here."
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Rotations on the horizon for the derby
With a crucial second leg in Europe looming, the prospect of heavy rotations for the upcoming derby against Espanyol has become a major talking point. Flick's emphasis on the importance of the Champions League implies that several key starters could be rested to ensure they are at peak fitness for their next continental outing.
When questioned on whether he would shuffle his pack, Flick remained coy about his specific selection but left the door wide open for changes. Given his view that European success is the absolute priority, it is expected that the German will manage his resources carefully to ensure Barcelona remain competitive on both fronts without burning out his most "motivated" stars.