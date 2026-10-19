Eusébio da Silva Ferreira was born on 25 January 1942 in Lourenço Marques, now Maputo, in Mozambique, then a Portuguese colony. He grew up in Mafalala, a poor neighbourhood, and lost his father as a child. He played football for hours with his friends and a ball made of rags, stopping only when daylight ran out.





At 12, his coach thought him too thin to send onto the pitch. "I cried because they wouldn't even give me a chance", he recalled to readers of 'UEFA.com' in 2008. Strength, alongside technique, would become one of the qualities defenders feared most.





His chance came at Sporting de Lourenço Marques, where Eusebio played between 1957 and 1960 and scored 77 goals in 42 matches. Their connection with Sporting CP seemed to point to his next move, but Benfica acted more decisively.

When the young footballer arrived in Lisbon in December 1960, aged just 18, he faced the cold and the dispute between the capital's two big clubs. Benfica had arranged the transfer in secret, using the code name Ruth Malosso. Sporting claimed rights to the player.





His mother Elisa then made the decisive choice, opting for the professional contract offered by Benfica rather than a trial with Sporting. "It all began with my mother, who was decisive in everything I did in football", the star later told 'Record'.





Eusebio spent 12 days in a hotel in Lagos, in the Algarve, waiting for things to calm down. "Many people said and wrote that I had been kidnapped, but it was simply a way for Benfica to keep me calm and away from the confusion", the centre-forward clarified to 'Record' much later.





Benfica manager Bela Guttmann had already realised what kind of player he had on his hands. "He's gold", he would repeat to his assistant Fernando Caiado when he watched him play. The Hungarian manager backed him and helped him find his place in the team. "He was the coach who had the greatest influence on me", he acknowledged to 'UEFA.com'. Eusebio was ready to make his mark in Europe.