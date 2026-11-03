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Simone Gervasio
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Haaland senior worries Manchester City: “We’re waiting for the verdict, then we’ll see what the future holds.” Where could he go? Real Madrid are waiting in the wings

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Erling Haaland is increasingly Manchester City's talisman, particularly since Pep Guardiola left and Enzo Maresca arrived. The Citizens started the year well, but results have dipped in recent weeks. The Premier League could impose sanctions on the club after finding them guilty of more than 100 financial breaches.

With Man City's future still uncertain , the same goes for their top players, Haaland first and foremost. The Norwegian has already scored nine goals in the first nine rounds of the Premier League and is under contract until 2034 but his father Alfe-Inge has not ruled out the possibility of him leaving.

  • "I think we should wait for the outcome of the appeal. It could be concluded quickly, although there are fans, rival clubs and, above all, journalists who are targeting City right now. So we just have to wait and see what the outcome of the appeal will be."

    "City believe they have strong evidence to prove their innocence, and I think it is best to wait for that decision to be made. Erling is only thinking about playing as much football as possible and is focused on that. I think it is mainly us, off the pitch, who think about it a little more."

    Should the axe fall on City, who also risk relegation, Haaland would attract interest from everywhere. He would choose his next club, but few could afford to buy him and pay his astronomical salary. In that case, Real Madrid would be in pole position. They have courted him for some time and have a gap at number 9. Alongside Mbappé, Haaland could form one of the strongest strike partnerships of all time.

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