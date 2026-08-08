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Loai Mohamed

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Guimarães turns Arteta's calculations upside down: who pays the price for the £75 million deal?

FEATURES
B. Guimaraes
M. Arteta
D. Rice
M. Zubimendi
Arsenal
Newcastle United
Premier League
Brazil
Spain
England

A deal ignites the midfield battle and puts Zubimendi before a difficult question

Arsenal hope that Brazilian Bruno Guimaraes, arriving from Newcastle United for 75 million pounds, will be the player capable of changing the shape of the entire midfield.

The 28-year-old brings a rare ability to the Emirates Stadium: the physical strength to sit deep, the technical quality to push forward, and the attacking solutions that could hand Mikel Arteta options he simply hasn't had before.

His arrival raises questions, though. Declan Rice, Martin Zubimendi, Martin Odegaard, Mikel Merino and Myles Lewis-Skelly are already in the building, and the Spanish coach must now redistribute the roles and the spaces.

  • One player: more than one role

    One of Guimarães's biggest strengths is his ability to fill more than one role in midfield.

    The Brazilian can sit deep as an anchor, the "number 6", and he can also push forward into the "number 8" role, the position he prefers.

    Guimarães made his preference clear in previous comments: "If you ask me, I would say I prefer to play in the number 8 position, but my role in the number 6 position was exactly what the team needed. I can play in both positions, and the most important thing for me is to play and help the team."

    At Newcastle, he had to take on the anchor role before moving into his preferred position once Sandro Tonali picked up the defensive midfield duties.

    That flexibility looks ideal for Arteta. The Arsenal boss values players who can switch positions and adapt to whatever the match demands.

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  • "A warrior" who excels at playmaking

    Guimaraes calls himself a "warrior", but he is far more than muscle and physical duels.

    The Brazilian international keeps his composure under pressure, retains possession, and slices through opposition lines with his passing. He chips in with goals and assists too.

    Across 153 matches for Newcastle in the Premier League, Guimaraes has scored 30 goals and provided 25 assists. Those figures confirm he can hand Arsenal an attacking boost from deep in midfield.

    He managed 4 goals and 5 assists in a single season despite operating mainly as a holding midfielder, then lifted his output to 7 goals and 8 assists the following campaign.

    Here lies one of the deal's biggest attractions for Arteta. Guimaraes can start a match as a defensive midfielder yet transform into an extra body in the final third.

  • Rice: the ideal partner?

    One option Arteta may turn to is a midfield pairing of Guimaraes and Declan Rice, a setup that hands the Spanish manager strength, energy and flexibility in abundance.

    Last season, Rice grew comfortable in the left central midfield role while Zubimendi anchored things behind him. The England international then dropped deeper and formed a midfield duo alongside Lewis-Skelly.

    Like Guimaraes, Rice can cover huge areas of the pitch. He brings tactical discipline too, along with the ability to drive his side from defence to attack.

    Adopt this duo and Arteta gains greater freedom to bring Martin Odegaard or Eberechi Eze into the playmaker role. He could also push Rice or Guimaraes into more advanced positions depending on how the match unfolds.

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  • Guimarães may be no less creative than Ødegaard

    The Guimarães deal excites for good reason. He offers Arsenal physical strength, but the numbers back up his ability to create from midfield too.

    The Brazilian delivered 8.6 line-breaking passes per 90 minutes last season, a figure that clearly beats Rice and Zubimendi and edges close to Ødegaard, according to statistics from "Sky Sports".

    His forward-pass ratio nearly matched that of the Arsenal captain, and he even bettered him for forward-passing accuracy.

    Lose Ødegaard for any reason, then, and Arsenal would not necessarily lose one of their sources of deep creation. Guimarães can shoulder part of that role.

  • What about Zubimendi?

    Guimarães arriving does not necessarily push Zubimendi out of Arteta's plans, but it opens the door to clear adjustments in how the Spaniard is used.

    Zubimendi proved a key element in the number 6 role last season, scoring 5 goals in the Premier League despite the defensive nature of his position.

    Should Arteta want to prioritise physical control, he could combine Guimarães, Zubimendi and Rice in an extremely powerful three-man midfield, even if that comes at the expense of a more creative player in an advanced role.

    Craving more attacking solutions, though, the Spanish manager could push Guimarães into the number 8 role, keeping Zubimendi behind him and Rice on the other side.

  • Lewis-Skelly faces new competition

    Among the players who could be most affected by Guimaraes's arrival is Myles Lewis-Skelly.

    The youngster ended last season as one of Arteta's key midfield options, earning significant game time after switching to the role.

    Guimaraes changes all that. The Brazilian didn't join Arsenal to sit on the bench, and his presence ramps up the competition considerably.

    Arsenal's fixture pile-up could still hand Lewis-Skelly plenty of chances, though.

    The team played 63 matches last season and will again fight on multiple fronts. That means Arteta must rotate constantly, especially with injuries, suspensions and dips in physical condition to manage.

  • A deal to ease the burden, or to rebuild the midfield?

    Arsenal have moved for Guimaraes partly because the squad needs to share the load more evenly.

    Last season, Arteta leaned heavily on Rice and Zubimendi, both of whom clocked past the 4,000-minute mark.

    Injuries to Odegaard, Merino and Kai Havertz pushed that reliance higher still, and Arteta wasn't entirely convinced by some of the alternatives either.

    Christian Norgaard's move to Everton has freed up room in the squad. Yet Guimaraes arriving at the same time raises the question of a crowded midfield all over again.

    Ethan Nwaneri is back from loan, so is Fabio Vieira, and Lewis-Skelly keeps fighting for his place.

  • Guimarães is not a marginal signing

    Guimaraes's arrival is no mere squad top-up for Arsenal's bench.

    Newcastle valued their captain at around £80 million. Arsenal paid £75 million to land a player who blends strength, skill, experience and tactical flexibility.

    He also joins a side already stacked with midfielders, and that leaves Arteta without the luxury of using everyone the same way.

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