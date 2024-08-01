Oswin Appollis, Polokwane CityBackpage
Michael Madyira

Good news for Kaizer Chiefs as Polokwane City turn down Esperance offers for Bafana Bafana star Oswin Appollis

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsTransfersEsperanceOswin AppollisNasreddine Nabi

The 22-year-old is a hot property in the market as clubs in the PSL and abroad are keen to sign him.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Appollis still has two years on his Polokwane contract
  • But Chiefs and Esperance are said to be after him
  • Polokwane coach says they have rejected bids
Article continues below