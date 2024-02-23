Golden Arrows vs TS Galaxy Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you the details to follow Abafana Bes'thende's domestic Cup date with the Rockets.

Premier Soccer League sides Golden Arrows and TS Galaxy are set to battle for a slot in the Nedbank Cup's Round of 16 on Friday.

Arrows have been eliminated in the initial phase in three of the last four campaigns. Interestingly, in all those circumstances, they have been knocked out in the shootouts. They have not lost a fixture outright in the Round of 32 since 2018 when they fell 3-0 against Kaizer Chiefs.

Galaxy have failed to make it past the second round since 2019 when they were crowned. In the 2022/23 season, they were eliminated in the Round of 16 by Stellenbosch after a 6-3 defeat.

Article continues below

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Arrows and Galaxy, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.