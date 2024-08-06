'Goalscoring machine' Khanyisa Mayo explains why he snubbed other teams for CR Belouizdad amid reported Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns transfer interest
The 25-year-old made a surprise move to Algeria despite some of the PSL traditional giants being said to be after his signature.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
Click here to get Mzansi's best soccer coverage delivered to you via WhatsApp.
- Mayo joined Belouizdad last week
- Chiefs & Downs were said to be interested in him
- He explains why he ended up in Algeria