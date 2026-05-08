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Jochen Tittmar

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Goal-scoring debutant Samuele Inacio ends the season on a high: BVB, ratings and player-by-player reviews from Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt

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Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt
Borussia Dortmund
J. Brandt
S. Inacio
N. Suele
S. Guirassy
F. Silva
N. Schlotterbeck
K. Adeyemi
J. Ryerson
M. Beier

BVB beat Eintracht Frankfurt in the match that saw Brandt, Süle and Özcan leave the club. As a result, Dortmund secured the runners-up spot ahead of schedule.

Borussia Dortmund have won their final home game of the 2025/26 season, securing second place ahead of schedule. BVB defeated Eintracht Frankfurt 3–2 (2–1) on Matchday 33 of the Bundesliga. Eintracht took an early lead through Can Uzun (2'), before Serhou Guirassy (42'), Nico Schlotterbeck (45+1) and youngster Samuele Inacio, with his first goal for the first team, turned the match in BVB's favour. Jonathan Burkardt pulled one back for the Hessians too late (87). The ratings and individual reviews of the BVB players.

Click here for the match report.

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    BVB, player ratings for Borussia Dortmund vs. Frankfurt: Gregor Kobel

    The Swiss goalkeeper's bid for a 15th clean sheet lasted just 78 seconds. Kobel was as helpless for the early 0–1 as he was for the late 2–3. He had little else to do thereafter. He dealt comfortably with the rare efforts that reached him, and in the 70th minute he headed clear outside his box when faced with Kalimuendo. Rating: 3.5.

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  • BVB player ratings: Borussia Dortmund vs. Frankfurt—Luca Reggiani

    The youngster started again but was too passive when the opposition opened the scoring, failing to press the provider, Dahoud. On 18 minutes he ghosted to the far post for a corner yet headed wide. In the 37th minute he was caught ball-watching as Uzun threaded a pass behind him for Chaibi, who wasted the chance. Rating: 4.

  • BVB, player ratings for Borussia Dortmund vs. Frankfurt: Waldemar Anton

    The central defender in the back three performed with confidence. Anton led BVB with 19 challenges and won 15 of them, more than any team-mate. He also made the most clearances on the pitch (7). Rating: 2.5.

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  • BVB, player ratings for Borussia Dortmund vs. Frankfurt: Nico Schlotterbeck

    Just as good as Anton. Rarely tested in his primary role. He set up the 2-1 himself, then burst forward in striker's fashion and, with a bit of luck, finished with his left foot into the far corner. It was Schlotterbeck's fifth goal of the season; no centre-back in the Bundesliga has scored more. He could not prevent Knauff's assist for the 2-3. Rating: 3.

  • BVB player ratings: Borussia Dortmund vs. Frankfurt — Julian Ryerson

    The Norwegian's passing accuracy was poor, and he gave the ball away too easily on too many occasions. That aside, he put in a committed, solid performance. For the 1-1, Ryerson set up goalscorer Guirassy perfectly with a sharp, low pass. It was already his 14th assist this season – only Henrikh Mkhitaryan in 2015/16 (15) and Jadon Sancho in 2019/20 (16) have managed more for BVB. In the 59th minute he was free in the box but fired straight at Zetterer, and shortly before the 2-3 he was beaten in a tackle by Bahoya. Rating: 3.

  • BVB, player ratings for Borussia Dortmund vs. Frankfurt: Marcel Sabitzer

    Sabitzer was among the Dortmund players attempting to halt Dahoud before the 0–1. The Austrian prudently dropped back to avoid conceding a penalty. In the 15th minute, he produced Dortmund's first effort on goal, a left-footed shot that flashed across the face of goal and wide of the right-hand post. He also supplied the penultimate pass for the 1–1. Overall, a solid if unspectacular performance. Rating: 3.5.

  • Borussia Dortmund v Eintracht Frankfurt - BundesligaGetty Images Sport

    BVB player ratings: Borussia Dortmund vs. Frankfurt—Jude Bellingham

    Bellingham initially shadowed goalscorer Uzun before the 0–1 but lost him at the decisive moment. His positioning was questionable on several occasions. In the 25th minute he let fly from the left of centre, but Zetterer saved his powerful, slightly central effort with relative comfort. His run before the 2-1 was excellent, setting up Beier, and he repeated the trick for the 3-1, retaining possession well before again feeding Beier. Rating: 3.

  • BVB player ratings: Borussia Dortmund vs. Frankfurt — Maximilian Beier

    Beier retained his place in the starting line-up as the left-sided midfielder in place of Daniel Svensson. As usual, he was hard-working and solid in both directions. He set up the second goal with a well-judged pass and also laid the groundwork for the third with a delicate cross. These were Beier's 17th and 18th goal contributions in his 31st Bundesliga match – an excellent record! Rating: 2.5.

  • BVB player ratings: Borussia Dortmund vs. Frankfurt—Samuele Inacio

    The 18-year-old made his third consecutive start and, thanks to his refreshing performances, heads into the new season as a winner. In the 17th minute he almost opened his professional account: unmarked a few metres out after Brandt's cross, he headed the ball, but straight at the keeper. He repeatedly dropped deep to collect the ball and drive forward, and before the equaliser his raking long pass stretched the opposition defence. In the 72nd minute, the moment arrived: the Italian finished with clinical technique to make it 3-1 and register his first goal for BVB, in front of the South Stand. Rating: 2.5.

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    BVB player ratings: Borussia Dortmund vs. Frankfurt — Serhou Guirassy

    Guirassy was largely peripheral in the opening exchanges, yet he struck in the 42nd minute with a technically exquisite finish to register his 16th goal of the season and level the scoreline at 1–1. From then on he was far more influential, showcasing several impressive touches, especially with his back to goal. Rating: 2.5.

  • BVB player ratings: Borussia Dortmund vs. Frankfurt — Julian Brandt

    The 30-year-old captain began his final home game for BVB in the starting XI but made a shaky start. He and four teammates failed to shut down Dahoud, who opened the scoring at 0–1. From then on, however, he drove forward with purpose, linking play and providing a constant threat. In the 17th minute he delivered a fine cross for Inacio, and seven minutes later Zetterer saved his low shot from the edge of the box. He then played a key role in the 1-1 equaliser, holding off Theate to collect Inacio's long ball and driving the attack forward. Rating: 2.5.

  • BVB, player ratings for Borussia Dortmund vs. Frankfurt: Substitutes

    Felix Nmecha (on 74'): Replaced Bellingham, marking his return from a six-and-a-half-week injury lay-off. His movement across the pitch was sorely missed during his absence. No rating.

    Karim Adeyemi (on 74'): Replaced Brandt and returned to action after four games out, but failed to make a telling contribution. No rating.

    Salih Özcan (on 78'): Replaced Sabitzer. It was Özcan's last home appearance, as his contract—like Brandt's—will not be renewed. No rating.

    Fabio Silva (on 78'): Replaced Guirassy and, like Adeyemi, had too little time to influence the game. No rating.

    Niklas Süle (on 88'): Replaced Reggiani. Süle, who is set to retire, thus played his final home game for Borussia and his 300th Bundesliga match. No rating.

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