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Gladbach's Gio Reyna reportedly in, Real Salt Lake's Diego Luna out of USMNT squad for 2026 World Cup
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What happened?
The USMNT's players were informed of their World Cup status on Friday ahead of Tuesday's official roster announcement in New York. The roster is subject to change until June 1, but head coach Mauricio Pochettino has selected an initial 26-player World Cup team that will compete this summer, barring injury.
Reyna is among the 26, according to the Athletic. The Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder has been named to the team despite playing just 509 minutes this season. Pochettino, though, has referred to Reyna as "special", and the midfielder's creative ability was enough to earn him a place in the squad.
He's reportedly joined by Berhalter, son of former USMNT coach Gregg, as well as 2022 World Cup veterans Aaronson and Turner. McKenzie, one of the last few cuts during the last cycle, is also on the team.
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Luna and Gozo miss out
Luna's reported absence is something of a surprise, as the RSL star misses out after seemingly emerging as one of the USMNT's breakout stars of the Pochettino era. He appeared in 17 of 18 matches in 2025, but missed out on March camp due to injury. This season, Luna has four goals and three assists for RSL.
This isn't Luna's first international heartbreak. The midfielder was previously left off the U.S. Olympic team in 2024 despite being widely expected to contribute that summer in Paris.
His teammate, 19-year-old rising star Gozo, was widely seen as a long shot but was named to the USMNT's preliminary roster. He, too, misses out, though, despite his fantastic start to the MLS season.
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Reyna's inclusion about talent?
Despite struggling for playing time at Gladbach, Reyna's potential and skill set were apparently too much for Pochettino to pass on. The 23-year-old has played just 520 minutes in 19 league matches, scoring one goal, but was impressive in extended minutes in the USMNT's November friendlies.
Pochettino had previously stressed the importance of playing time prior to Reyna's call-up then, but acknowledged the American's talent.
"He's a special player. He's a very talented player," Pochettino said then. "That is why we need to be open and to provide - even if he's not playing too much - because he's suffered and was injured. Now, he's started to be fit again, and it can be a boost of motivation for him to be with us. That is important for us."
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What comes next?
The USMNT roster will officially be announced Tuesday afternoon during an event in New York. After that, the team will fly to Atlanta to kickstart a pre-World Cup camp that includes friendlies against Senegal in Charlotte and Germany in Chicago before the tournament opener against Paraguay on June 12.