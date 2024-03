Football lovers in the country are once again on coach Rhulani Mokwena's neck, saying Sundowns shouldn't buy good players to just bench them.

The Masandawana coach Mokwena explained in a recent interview that he cannot field every player at his disposal.

However, the fans have not bought the idea and some claim the defending Premier Soccer League champions are just weakening their opponents by buying their best players.

Some feel the Brazilians should release the players they don't need since that will help them get playing time elsewhere.