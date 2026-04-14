She immediately cried out in pain: serious concerns for Bayern star Giulia Gwinn following the DFB’s victory over Austria

Gwinn chased a loose ball and was harshly brought down by Melanie Brunnthaler at full speed (28’). In the collision, Gwinn slammed into the turf, landing on her shoulder without breaking stride, and immediately let out a cry of pain. Brunnthaler received a yellow card for the challenge.

After lengthy treatment, she briefly returned, only to be substituted a few minutes later over her protests.

Although she could move her shoulder and arm without obvious pain, Wück substituted her as a precaution, introducing Carlotta Wamser. Gwinn then headed straight to the dressing room for checks on her acromioclavicular joint and collarbone.

“I don’t know yet; we took her off for safety reasons. Further examinations will follow and I hope it’s nothing serious,” Wück told ZDF immediately after the final whistle.