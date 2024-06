Fans in South Africa have their say regarding the Sea Robbers' new winger from Angola.

Orlando Pirates strengthened their squad with the signing of Delvi Miguel Vieira - commonly known as Gilberto, from Petro Atletico.

The 23-year-old is experienced at both the club and international level meaning he is a vital addition to the Soweto giants.

South Africans are divided regarding the winger and what he is bringing to Bucs ahead of the busy 2024/25 campaign.

Have a look at some of the views as sampled by GOAL.