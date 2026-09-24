Some clubs cannot settle for winning alone. Their supporters demand that they stamp their character on a match and force opponents to live under pressure from the first whistle.

Real Madrid in Spain, Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia and Al-Ahly in Egypt are three such clubs. Their fans have grown used to attacking football, relentless pressure and dominance that turns into chances and goals.

The picture now looks strikingly different. All three have fallen under coaches who favour organisation over adventure and transitions over sustained attacking possession, leaning on medium or low defensive blocks through phases of matches.

So the question is no longer about the number of stars on the pitch. It is about how far each team can protect its historical identity.