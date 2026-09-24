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إنزاجي ومورينيو وعموتةkooora
GOAL
Translated by

Giants without fangs: Real Madrid, Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli in the grip of a lost identity!

Originals
H. Ammouta
S. Inzaghi
J. Mourinho
Real Madrid
Al Hilal
Al Ahly SC
LaLiga
Saudi Pro League
Premier League
Morocco
Italy
Portugal
Spain
Saudi Arabia
Egypt

A difficult and different situation

Some clubs cannot settle for winning alone. Their supporters demand that they stamp their character on a match and force opponents to live under pressure from the first whistle.

Real Madrid in Spain, Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia and Al-Ahly in Egypt are three such clubs. Their fans have grown used to attacking football, relentless pressure and dominance that turns into chances and goals.

The picture now looks strikingly different. All three have fallen under coaches who favour organisation over adventure and transitions over sustained attacking possession, leaning on medium or low defensive blocks through phases of matches.

So the question is no longer about the number of stars on the pitch. It is about how far each team can protect its historical identity.

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  • Al Hilal vs Neom: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Inzaghi's revival does not hide the flaws in the identity

    Under Simone Inzaghi, Al-Hilal have become more focused on balance, organisation and transitions. The Italian coach applied that philosophy clearly during periods of last season, but it failed to convince the fans, who had expected a more attacking, ferocious side given the huge number of stars in the front line.

    Al-Hilal began the current season strongly, winning six of their first seven rounds. Yet the emphatic 6-0 victory over Al-Taawoun cannot on its own prove the attacking system is complete, because Al-Sukary sat in the relegation zone and had not won a single match up to that point.

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    Neom had already exposed the flaws. Al-Hilal lost 0-2 to them despite fielding three prominent forwards, struggling badly for attacking effectiveness throughout.

    The problem, then, is not Al-Hilal's ability to score when an opponent's resistance collapses. It is their ability to find solutions against an organised side that closes down spaces and forces them to play in tight areas.

    Here is where the fans' identity crisis surfaces. Is this the Al-Hilal that used to attack, or a new side that seeks safety first and then waits for the moment to transition?

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  • TOPSHOT-FBL-WC-2026-AFC-KSA-JORAFP

    Al-Ahly: the giant searching for its fangs

    The crisis looks sharper in Cairo, where Moroccan coach Hossein Amouta took charge of Al-Ahly at the start of this season. Results still give him room to defend his project. The attacking displays, though, throw up plenty of questions, from the slow build-up play to the shortage of clear patterns and the constant reliance on individual solutions.

    Al-Ahly began the league well before their 1-1 draw with Al-Mokawloon Al-Arab. In that match they laboured to break their opponent's defence down, and despite dominating possession in the second half, they had to settle for a penalty.

    They also left vast spaces behind their defence and between the two centre-backs, gaps Al-Mokawloon exploited time and again. Even the win over Abu Qir for Fertilisers in the last round came through individual moments of quality.

    From a technical standpoint, the fans' anger makes sense. The problem is not the draw or a missed chance. It is the feeling that the style of play itself no longer resembles the Al-Ahly they want to see.

    This is a squad packed with names capable of making the difference, yet the attack is not built to give those players the best conditions. So the individual solution stops being an extra weapon and becomes a repeated lifeline.

  • Atletico de Madrid v Real Madrid - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Real Madrid: the stars are present but the attack is absent

    Madrid, though, present a more intriguing equation. Jose Mourinho returned to Real Madrid amid huge expectations, only to find himself in charge of a side packed with big names in every area, his own character still under scrutiny.

    Mourinho has been clear about what he wants: a team that presses, wins the ball high up the pitch and kills off the opponent within seconds on the transition. He also wants the ability to defend in a deeper block when the match demands it.

    Against Atletico Madrid, the problem showed itself starkly. Real lost the derby 1-2, a match in which they surrendered control and bite while Atletico held the reins for long spells.

    Real have players capable of creating individual moments of difference. Yet the system gave them neither the space nor the attacking continuity to do so.

    The deeper issue is that Real's problem does not stop at the attacking build-up. It extends to the pressing itself. The team does not press as a cohesive unit to the required degree, and when it drops into its own areas it cannot always control the spaces between the lines. Against an opponent who imposes possession rather than granting them the room they want to transition, they grow more disorganised still.

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  • A single crisis with three names

    The stories of Al-Hilal, Al-Ahly and Real Madrid share an intriguing thread. None of the three lacks individual quality. The problem runs deeper: how do you want to play? The fans do not just demand victory. They want a team that attacks in the manner befitting its history, that presses, creates chances and forces the opponent to retreat.

    Inzaghi commands an attacking arsenal capable of making the difference. Aomouta has names that give him varied attacking solutions, and Mourinho boasts a group of the world's most prominent players at Real Madrid.

    Individual strength counts for little, though, without a clear attacking system to convert it into sustained superiority.

    This is where the real battle for the three coaches grows bigger than merely piling up points. Inzaghi must prove that organisation does not mean abandoning Al-Hilal's identity. Aomouta faces the task of restoring Al-Ahly to the shape its fans crave. And Mourinho needs to strike the balance between his philosophy of pressing and transitions and the demands of a club like Real Madrid, which cannot wait for spaces all the time.

    Three giants, three coaches, three philosophies searching for balance. But the fans in Madrid, Riyadh and Cairo do not want a team that waits for the match. They want one that makes it.

    Keep falling short against opponents who close down the spaces and the crisis of results may harden into a genuine crisis of identity. The greatest fear of the fans is not that their team loses a match. It is that it stops playing in the way they know it to play.