Ghanaian footballer Dominic Frimpong dies after 'masked men wielding guns and assault rifles' attack Berekum Chelsea team bus

The Ghanaian FA later broke the news that Frimpong had died as the result of the injuries that he suffered.

They said in an official statement: “The GFA has received with profound shock and deep sorrow the tragic news of the passing of Dominic Frimpong of Berekum Chelsea Football Club.

“This tragic incident is not only a huge loss to Berekum Chelsea but also to Ghana football as a whole. Dominic was a promising young talent whose dedication and passion for the game embodied the spirit of our league.”

The GFA added: “We urge that all necessary measures be taken to ensure justice is served.”

They are working with local and national police forces, while promising to strengthen security arrangements for professional sports clubs that travel domestically around the country in a bid to “prevent such tragic occurrences in the future”.