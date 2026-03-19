Genoa, De Rossi: "Marcandalli reminds me of Rudiger when he was at Roma – he’s got a Premier League physique, the sort of defender who’s in vogue these days"

NORTON-CUFFY – "He’s doing well. Sabelli played so well against Roma that I couldn’t leave him out. Like the others, he’s a ‘victim’ of the decisions I make based on what I see. But he’s a player with a bright and promising future."

BALDANZI AND ONANA - "They’re both fine. Tommaso has been training regularly with us and getting excellent results. I wanted him in the squad for Verona but I knew he couldn’t play because he’d had little training. He can start, he can’t play the whole match but he’s fine. Onana twisted his ankle right in front of me a week ago; yesterday he was feeling quite well. We’ll see today and if he’s fit we’ll take him on the bench.”

MARCANDALLI - "When you get results like this, certain things are going better than before. It starts with the players’ individual performances, and then there are certain paths that follow their own natural course. Marcandalli was born in 2002; he’s gained experience in Serie B and Serie A. He impressed me straight away. There are paths that cross, coaches and players who get on well. The player is showing more consistency; he’s more composed. He’s a player who understands everything and has the physical qualities of a Champions League player, of the type of player in vogue right now. He needs to work on his ball control and his reading of the game a bit. But his physicality is that of defenders at Arsenal or Chelsea. He reminds me of Rudiger’s early years at Roma, a raw player but one who was physically a force of nature."

BALDANZI - "We plan our match strategy based on the opposition. Udinese have four or five players of the very highest calibre, players who will soon be playing for top-tier teams in Serie A and Europe. We’ve got Baldanzi back, so we need to focus on the match; we’ll be facing very strong players capable of turning the game on its head, much like Verona, but with better quality than Hellas. We’ll need to play as a team; at the ‘Bentegodi’, it paid off not to underestimate the opposition. We mustn’t make that mistake at home.”