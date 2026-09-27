Gazzetta - Behind the scenes: here is what Mancini said to the Azzurri after the defeat to Belgium

"The inside story: here is what Mancini said in the dressing room after the defeat to Belgium". That is the headline on Gazzetta.it, which paints a picture of the Italy head coach's mood after Friday evening's 0-2 defeat to Belgium at the Olimpico, the match that marked Roberto Mancini's return to the Italy bench and the debut of some new Azzurri. However, it was the senior players above all who came under fire and who left Mancini furious.
"Sandro Tonali alongside Nicolò Barella in midfield, Giovanni Di Lorenzo alongside Gianluca Mancini at the back, it is not a game of pairs, it is the translation of the concept of ‘absent senior players’," the newspaper reads.