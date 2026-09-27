Gazzetta - Behind the scenes: here is what Mancini said to the Azzurri after the defeat to Belgium

Gazzetta does not report any direct quotes from Mancini, which remain strictly in the dressing room, but recounts the sense of his words: "In his words to the assembled group there is a reflection that should be read through the lens of optimism: this must be the path, a long and not easy journey, but one that will take us far, very far: that is the summary of the Italy head coach’s message. Mancini reminded his players of the feelings of a nation of fans exasperated by what has not been achieved in recent years and, because of that, the boos must be accepted and understood because they are born of bitterness and of a betrayed love".





Finally: "Mancini gathers the group and gives them a message they must absorb without hesitation: within the right path, the right attitude is needed".





Tomorrow evening in Turkey will show whether the head coach’s words have already started to make an impact on the minds of the Italy players, senior figures and the rest alike.