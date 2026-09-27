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Gianluca Minchiotti
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Gazzetta - Behind the scenes: here is what Mancini said to the Azzurri after the defeat to Belgium

Italy
R. Mancini

The head coach's mood and thoughts after defeat on his debut

"The inside story: here is what Mancini said in the dressing room after the defeat to Belgium". That is the headline on Gazzetta.it, which paints a picture of the Italy head coach's mood after Friday evening's 0-2 defeat to Belgium at the Olimpico, the match that marked Roberto Mancini's return to the Italy bench and the debut of some new Azzurri. However, it was the senior players above all who came under fire and who left Mancini furious.


"Sandro Tonali alongside Nicolò Barella in midfield, Giovanni Di Lorenzo alongside Gianluca Mancini at the back, it is not a game of pairs, it is the translation of the concept of ‘absent senior players’," the newspaper reads.

  • Gazzetta does not report any direct quotes from Mancini, which remain strictly in the dressing room, but recounts the sense of his words: "In his words to the assembled group there is a reflection that should be read through the lens of optimism: this must be the path, a long and not easy journey, but one that will take us far, very far: that is the summary of the Italy head coach’s message. Mancini reminded his players of the feelings of a nation of fans exasperated by what has not been achieved in recent years and, because of that, the boos must be accepted and understood because they are born of bitterness and of a betrayed love".


    Finally: "Mancini gathers the group and gives them a message they must absorb without hesitation: within the right path, the right attitude is needed".


    Tomorrow evening in Turkey will show whether the head coach’s words have already started to make an impact on the minds of the Italy players, senior figures and the rest alike.

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