Gaston Sirino: The missing spark Kaizer Chiefs have been looking for as Nasreddine Nabi’s charges aim to end lengthy trophy drought

The diminutive Uruguayan announced himself to the Amakhosi faithful in style with an electric performance against Marumo Gallants.

It was pretty evident on his debut for Chiefs that the former Mamelodi Sundowns star would be key to the Glamour Boys’ ambitions this season.

Sirino was irresistible in Amakhosi’s 2-1 win over Bahlabane Ba Ntwa in the opener on Saturday, providing a key assist for Mduduzi Shabalala’s equaliser.

Chiefs fans would be forgiven thinking the skillful midfield ace can play an important role in helping to end the club’s trophy drought and guide them back to their glory days.

Here, GOAL looks at why Sirino could well be the missing spark Chiefs have been missing in previous seasons.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!