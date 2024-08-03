Gaston Sirino, Kaizer Chiefs, August 2024Kaizer Chiefs
Michael Madyira

Gaston Sirino: Kaizer Chiefs complete transfer of former Mamelodi Sundowns star

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsTransfersGaston SirinoNasreddine Nabi

The 33-year-old is now an Amakhosi player after the Brazilians could not renew his contract which ended at the end of June.

  • Sirino was offloaded by Sundowns
  • He has now found a home at Chiefs
  • Amakhosi have announced him as their new player
