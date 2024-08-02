'Gaston Sirino has won enough trophies & has taken a break! He should demand more money from retirement village Kaizer Chiefs' - Fans

The Uruguayan playmaker looks set to join the Glamour Boys after his exit from Masandawana.

Former Mamelodi Sundowns playmaker Gaston Sirino is on the verge of joining Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs.

The 33-year-old parted ways with the Premier Soccer League champions a couple of weeks ago, ending his six-year spell with them.

The Glamour Boys are desperately looking for quality players, and Sirino fits the bill having established himself as a key member at his former club.

While some fans are happy with the proposed move, some feel the South American is done. Have a look at what they said as sampled by GOAL.

