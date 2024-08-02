'Gaston Sirino has won enough trophies & has taken a break! He should demand more money from retirement village Kaizer Chiefs' - Fans

Former Mamelodi Sundowns playmaker Gaston Sirino is on the verge of joining Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs.
The 33-year-old parted ways with the Premier Soccer League champions a couple of weeks ago, ending his six-year spell with them.
The Glamour Boys are desperately looking for quality players, and Sirino fits the bill having established himself as a key member at his former club.
While some fans are happy with the proposed move, some feel the South American is done. Have a look at what they said as sampled by GOAL.
