After Como-Roma, Roma manager Gian Piero Gasperini spoke to DAZN.
Dybala's performance
"Absolutely. I think Dybala was outstanding, even when he came back to tidy up certain situations in the second half. It wasn't easy when we were a man down. I think he, like his team-mates, put in an excellent performance. I don't remember him giving the ball away; in fact, he seems sharp again when he makes a burst forward. It's a shame about that chance in the first half, when he could have scored. But he produced another outstanding performance today."
Continuing with Dybala as the lone striker
"No, Malen went off and it was the natural solution with those players on the pitch. But I liked what he was doing, because he started to get on the ball a lot, giving us some breathing space and a way out. There were a few situations that, with just a little more, could also have led to a dangerous counter-attack. He kept it up for all 90 minutes. Of course, it wasn't easy. He was perhaps the one most disadvantaged, because he had to operate between Como's two centre-backs, but he did it with great intelligence and quality, like a true footballer who understands the game."
The performance and the chances created
"Unfortunately, I have to say that we had some excellent chances to score in the first half. Como had a couple of big chances too, but I think we looked capable of taking the lead. Then, of course, if you play 30 of the 90 minutes a man down, it means you've played two-thirds of the match on level terms against a strong side like Como. That's our regret, because obviously I don't know how the match would have ended, but I felt we were fairly confident of having some excellent chances. Instead, we were forced to defend, and we did so with great composure and organisation. Of course, when you play 30 minutes with ten men, you come away with a draw, and that's still fine."