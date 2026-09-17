Roma face Inter at the Olimpico on Saturday 19 from 6pm, and Giallorossi boss Gian Piero Gasperini used a long interview with Sky Sport to crank up expectations around his side. Is it too early to talk about the Serie A title? Yes. But the ambition to challenge for it is there, with a team that, in his words, "has no flaws".
Gasperini: “I struggle to find major flaws in my Roma. Serie A title? Let’s wait for 20 matches, but we want to stay near the top”
Raise the bar
"We were convinced we had a solid bedding-in period behind us, and a team that started with an advantage compared to the start of last season: we've been together longer, we know each other better, and we've already taken on board many things. The bar isn't raised by setting more or less achievable targets: it is raised by improving every day, working on ourselves through this mix of players, each with their own characteristics, and trying to do better every time".
Strengths and weaknesses? The big ones have already been eliminated
"I struggle to list the flaws (laughs, ed.). We certainly do have some flaws, otherwise I would have nothing left to do, so I will keep looking for them, though in an ever more meticulous way: we have eliminated the major flaws. Our greatest strength, among many, is that we have created a real unity between the environment, the team, the fanbase and the club, and that is something that helps you work well and gives you confidence to achieve the best results."
The Roman environment
"The environment has a huge influence. But as I have always said, it has a positive influence, not a negative one, because it is an environment of great passion and great love for the team, and so they are all strongly positive factors. For my part, I tried from the outset to come in with the professionalism that has always accompanied me throughout my career, trying to make people appreciate the work I have done. At this moment I feel a great deal of appreciation around me, and this is also a huge incentive to keep trying to repay this trust."
Serie A title? We’ll talk about objectives after 20 matches
"We realise that all sorts of predictions are being made about us, and that is only right: people have their dreams, they want the maximum. As for us, as every year, we have to look reality in the face. And the reality is that you can only talk about objectives after around 20 matches. There is no point setting them after four or five rounds of fixtures. Of course we have confidence, of course we want to be near the top of the table, but right now that is the only concrete objective."
We have earned the chance to fight it out with Inter and Real Madrid
"Inter and Real? He forgot about Como in between, who come before Real Madrid and who I consider a team making truly giant strides. We have earned the chance to face Inter as league leaders and Real Madrid in the Champions League. It will be the moment to measure ourselves and to see, against these teams, what we are capable of doing."
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