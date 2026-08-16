Gary Neville, former defender and legend of Manchester United and now a pundit, reacted to the Red Devils' friendly defeat to AC Milan as follows: "The obsession there was with beating Amorim was ridiculous - the words of the 51-year-old, reported by Sportmediaset -. United were torn apart by a team missing several starters and who took advantage of the spaces left open. They had not won in three matches."





"The solution is to buy new players," added the former Manchester United defender from Sir Alex Ferguson's golden era.