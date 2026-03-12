Galliani: "Berlusconi thought big. Let me tell you how we signed Sacchi, Ancelotti, Nesta and Ibrahimovic. That's where the Condor days come from."

He also commented on the transfer deals he was most proud of during his career: "Let's start with the first deal at Condor, namely Carlo Ancelotti. It was 1987, Sacchi wanted him at all costs and pushed hard to sign him despite his knee problems. Sacchi said that knees can be treated, but the mind cannot. It was the penultimate day of the transfer window and the Roma president kept saying no. I had given up a little, but Braida was clever and organised a dinner with Roma. That evening, we realised that the president kept saying no, while his son and sporting director Perinetti were saying yes. The son invited me to Rome the next day and arranged a meeting with his father. The next morning, I took a plane to Rome. What seemed impossible happened. Ancelotti gave us a big hand in those seasons, but I also think something else: if that relationship hadn't been created, Carlo would have gone to Parma in 2022 because he had almost signed for them. Another coup by Condor took place in Paris in 1997 when we signed Leonardo from PSG. Capello, who had returned to Milan, absolutely wanted him, but Berlusconi and I didn't want to spend any more money, so we told him about us. But then something incredible happened: I was in Florida and had to return to Milan the next day. As I was about to go to the airport, I saw a huge sign that said 'Leonardo'. So I immediately called President Berlusconi and told him I had had a vision, and so I flew to Paris to get Leonardo from PSG. I was fortunate enough to know the PSG owners well, and they received me immediately, so we signed Leonardo. Then, if I had to name another great signing from Condor, I would say Alessandro Nesta without a doubt. I was in Sardinia and had coffee every morning with the Lazio chairman, Cragnotti. I had reached an agreement with him for a very significant amount, 60 billion old lire, but Berlusconi said no. We had won the preliminary rounds and would therefore be participating in the Champions League. That night, Berlusconi was in Copenhagen with other prime ministers. I saw an interview with the president on the news in which he was asked if his ministers were free to move around, and he replied that ministers, within the budget, could move the budget as they saw fit. At that point, I seized the opportunity and, through one of his bodyguards, managed to speak to Berlusconi and asked him, 'But as CEO of Milan, am I equivalent to a minister?'. He replied yes. I told him that if we signed Nesta, we would win the Champions League, and if we won the Champions League, we would make a lot of money. Berlusconi, perhaps a little tired as it was 4 a.m., made it clear that I could sign him. My friend Fedele Confalonieri tells me that I was lucky to understand immediately when Berlusconi said yes and meant yes, said yes and meant no, said no and meant no, and said no and meant yes. Nesta arrived and we won the Champions League, which will always remain in my heart. The pleasure of beating Inter in the semi-final and then Juventus in the final is something that will probably never happen again. And Nesta gave us a big hand."