This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport 'I should never have left' - Galatasaray star Alvaro Morata admits transfer mistake after leaving Atletico Madrid for AC Milan while battling depression A. Morata Atletico Madrid Super Lig LaLiga Galatasaray AC Milan Serie A Alvaro Morata had no hesitation in freely admitting that switching Atletico Madrid for AC Milan was a glaring career mistake. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Morata makes honest admission regarding Milan move

Confesses he shouldn't have left Atleti while battling depression

Moved to Galatasaray on loan in January Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱