'Fumbling Dr. Khumalo is focused on football politics! We were watching Bafana & not Orlando Pirates or Kaizer Chiefs' - Fans

Fans respond to South Africa legend who feels the Sea Robbers are now taking over from Masandawana in the national team.

Bafana Bafana legend Doctor Khumalo lauded the influence Orlando Pirates trio Sipho Chaine, Thalente Mbatha, and Relebohile Mofokeng had on Tuesday.

Mbatha and Mofokeng had an impact after coming on, with the former striking late to help Bafana defeat South Sudan 3-2 in Group K of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier staged at Juba Stadium.

Khumalo feels Pirates players are currently better owing to engagements in competitive games, as opposed to Mamelodi Sundowns ones who have been dominating Bafana in the recent past.

While some fans agree with Khumalo, some have a different view. Have a look at some of their opinions as sampled by GOAL.